CoinEx Token Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00757502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

