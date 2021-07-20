Coin Artist Market Cap Tops $425,680.72 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $425,680.72 and $1,400.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

