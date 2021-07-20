Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.