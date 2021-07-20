Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,178 shares of company stock worth $3,103,759 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

