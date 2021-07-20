Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 197,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Clipper Realty by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

