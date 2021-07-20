Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 197,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
