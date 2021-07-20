Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.63, for a total value of $1,594,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

CLSD stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $299.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

