Citigroup Initiates Coverage on InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Erste Group initiated coverage on InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. InPost has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.