Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,619 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, David Loasby bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.