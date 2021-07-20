Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 593,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

