Citigroup Inc. Invests $247,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,462,000.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

