Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.