Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:REX opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. On average, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $871,734. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

