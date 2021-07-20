Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $953.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

