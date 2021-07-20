Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Cisco Systems worth $2,213,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 36,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

