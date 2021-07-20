CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CIR opened at $28.14 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $569.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.