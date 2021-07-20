CIBC Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $34.31 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

