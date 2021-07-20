CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

