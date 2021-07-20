Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.