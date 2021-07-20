Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

NYSE CB opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

