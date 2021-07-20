China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
