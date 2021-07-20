China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.