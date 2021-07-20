Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

CEMI opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

