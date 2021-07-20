CheesecakeSwap Token Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $237,460.03 and approximately $16,892.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

