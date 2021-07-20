Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $378.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $192.13 and a one year high of $386.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

