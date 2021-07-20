Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.86.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $378.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $192.13 and a one year high of $386.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.