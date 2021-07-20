Chain Guardians Price Hits $0.25 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $397,255.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,106 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

