Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.88 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $101.88 million and $2.95 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012283 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00729338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

