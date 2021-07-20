Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.5964989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

