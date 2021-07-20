Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celanese stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $91.13 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

