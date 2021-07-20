CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

