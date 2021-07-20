Ccore Market Cap Hits $30,764.13 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $30,764.13 and approximately $75.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

