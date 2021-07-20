Caxton Associates LP Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 0.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,562,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Keeton bought 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.