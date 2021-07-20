Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,730,000. Hess accounts for approximately 4.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $2,508,158.96. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,157,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,139,979 shares of company stock valued at $83,451,364. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

HES stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.34. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

