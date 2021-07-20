Caxton Associates LP Makes New $910,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

