Caxton Associates LP Has $834,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 221.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

