Caxton Associates LP Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 550.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $19,292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

