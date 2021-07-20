Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of COWN opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,045 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

