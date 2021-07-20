Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 613,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,740,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

