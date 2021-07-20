Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.87 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $56.87 million and $11.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,223,899,247 coins and its circulating supply is 906,985,522 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.