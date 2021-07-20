Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

