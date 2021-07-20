Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,887,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.95. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.35 and a 1 year high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.