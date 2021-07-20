Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.