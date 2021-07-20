Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0771 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $120,684.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00142113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.79 or 0.99790812 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,467,569 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

