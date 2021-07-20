Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 748 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

