Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,905 shares of company stock worth $29,661,195. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.