Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 8,410 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 219.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

