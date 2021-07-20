Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 703.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

