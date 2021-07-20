Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COF stock opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

