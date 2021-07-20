Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,347 shares of company stock worth $4,556,101. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

