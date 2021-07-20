Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

