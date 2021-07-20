Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 635 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $371.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.69 and a 1-year high of $377.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.