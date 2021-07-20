Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

